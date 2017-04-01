News
Britton native Dallas Goedert has his eyes set on playing in the National Football League, but he wouldn’t mind winning a national championship first.
Ramifications from the Christmas Day ice storm will likely hang around Marshall County for weeks to come, but most residents have their power back.
The Marshall County Commission filled a vacancy and reorganized for 2017 at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Obituaries
The Mass of Christian Burial for Brian Sattler was held on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eden. Rev. Fr. Brian Simon officiated.
Myrna Joy Blue died on Wednesday, October 19, 2016, in Sioux Falls at the age of 86 years, 5 months, 9 days.
Darlene Elsie Scott passed away on December 28, 2016.
