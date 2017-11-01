News

Storley SD Junior Snow Queen

The third Britton Area Junior Snow Queen in the past seven years was crowned the South Dakota Junior Snow Queen on Saturday in Aberdeen.

WOW Coalition Planning ‘Get A Nutrition Clue’ Event

The Marshall County WOW (Working On Wellness) Coalition is bringing a fun and unique opportunity to the area on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Strand Theatre.

New Location Discussed For Britton Event Center

The Britton City Council discussed vacating a block of street to make room for the proposed Britton Event Center at its regular meeting Monday night.

Obituaries

BRIAN SATTLER

The Mass of Christian Burial for Brian Sattler was held on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eden. Rev. Fr. Brian Simon officiated.

MYRNA JOY BLUE

Myrna Joy Blue died on Wednesday, October 19, 2016, in Sioux Falls at the age of 86 years, 5 months, 9 days.

DARLENE ELSIE SCOTT

Darlene Elsie Scott passed away on December 28, 2016.

