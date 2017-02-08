GLAD Director Resigns, Takes State Position

Glacial Lakes Area Development (GLAD) Executive Director has resigned his position to go to work for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development with the state of South Dakota.

Amundson, a Langford native, was the first GLAD Executive Director and has headed the group for the past 10 years. He and his family will continue to reside in Langford.

Amundson will serve as a Community Development Representative, working with communities throughout the state. He will begin working in his new position on Monday, Feb. 27.

An open house to thank Amundson for his years of service to the county is planned for Friday, Feb. 17 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marshall County Community Building. Refreshments will be served.

“It was a tough, bittersweet decision as I’ve enjoyed my 10 years with GLAD and working with the communities in Marshall County,” said Amundson. “We’ve done some great work together and made some lasting impacts that we’ve very proud of. I’m very grateful for the overwhelming support of GLAD over the years and how we have been able to build the non-profit organization in a number of ways.”

The GLAD Board of Directors is seeking qualified applicants interested in filling the Executive Director position. Interested persons should call 605-448-0005 or email gladsd@venturecomm.net.