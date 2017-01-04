Medhaug Will Head County Board Again

The Marshall County Commission filled a vacancy and reorganized for 2017 at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Matt Schuller of Britton was named to fill the District 2 spot previously held by the late Myles DeVine. Schuller will serve two years and the position will be up for election in 2018.

Doug Medhaug of Veblen will once again serve as chairman of the commission for the seventh straight year. Paul Symens of Amherst was also re-elected vice-chairman of the board.

The top issue for the county in the past 10 days has been recovering from the Christmas Day ice storm. The commission declared a disaster in the county in support of the state disaster declaration from Gov. Dennis Daugaard last week. Highway Superintendent Dustin Hofland told the board that workers are spending most of their time battling ice on county roads. He said ice had been measured at least a quarter inch thick on 92.5 miles of asphalt in the county and 152.5 miles of gravel roads.

The county has already used 250 tons of salt and sand on the roads and is on a waiting list to get more salt. He also said that workers had tried scraping gravel roads but ice was just too thick to make any headway. Trucks also had trouble getting up hills due to the slippery conditions. Several county towns have requested assistance with roads but right now Hofland said the county is forced to concentrate on the county roads.

In other action the board held a hearing for a conditional use permit for Dale Freeman of R&D Parts & Repair to allow the sale of semi trailers and parts at his current location. The hearing was held in conjunction with the City of Britton because the location is under joint jurisdiction of the city and county.

The board approved the purchase of a wireless printer for us by the Director of Equalization and Sheriff’s Office. It approved liquor license renewals for China Town in Eden and a package off-sale and retail on-sale license for Todd’s Tavern in Amherst. It also approved delivery of #1 diesel fuel to the Veblen shop off the low bid from Holland Oil at $1.95.

Resignations were accepted from Mike Oelkers of the highway department effective Jan. 5, and from 911 dispatcher Stella Olson effective Feb. 3.

Newly-elected county coroner Dan Neiber met with the board. Commissioners decided to approve fees of $200 per viewing plus an added $200 when an autopsy is necessary. Previously the coroner had been paid $100 per viewing and no additional fee for autopsies.

The board authorized the chairman to sign a memorandum for the 4-H advisor at a cost to the county of $9,435. It approved signing of the emergency management quarterly report, and it authorized the chairman to sign a preliminary engineering grant for three bridges in the county of $7,601.05.

Welfare director Linda Haaland presented a welfare claim to the board that was denied because it was not an emergency and pre-authorization was not obtained.

Travel was approved for all commissioners to the LEPC meeting in Britton Jan. 18 and for all workers in the highway department for safety training in Aberdeen Jan. 25-26.

The next meeting of the board will be Tuesday, Jan. 24.