New Location Discussed For Britton Event Center

The Britton City Council discussed vacating a block of street to make room for the proposed Britton Event Center at its regular meeting Monday night.

Event Center committee members Josh Kraft, Nick Fosness, and Steve Benson provided an update to council members. They said that plans are still to break ground this spring and that two locations are being considered – the south side of Hugh Schilling Field where the Kidder Gym had been located and the northwest corner of the track/football field.

The group favored the northwest corner location because it would not be landlocked for any future additions years down the road and would provide opportunities for better parking.

That location would require vacating 13th Avenue between First and Second Streets, and the council did not express any concerns about that. Adjacent landowners will be notified and a hearing held before any action can be taken. A public meeting outlining plans for the Event Center is also planned in the near future.

In other action the board approved a resolution to release a utility easement and a no building restriction on land owned by Don Schumaker along 11th Avenue in the block south of First Street. That street had previously been vacated. The city also plans to install a new and larger storm sewer in that area.

An airport land space lease was also approved for private hangar space. The rental rate was bumped from five cents to 10 cents per square foot. Work is still being done on an agreement for commercial use.

The board discussed merging the Britton Area Economic Development Corporation with the Housing Reconstruction Commission (HRC) to better promote housing in the city.

Salaries were approved for 2017 with an across-the-board three percent increase. A conditional use permit for Dale Freeman to park trucks and trailers for sale next to R&D Parts & Repair on the west side of Britton was approved. Resolutions were also approved to pay City Attorney Justin Scott $22,500 for his services for 2017 and to correct a duplicate ordinance number.

The next meeting of the board will be Monday, Feb. 13.