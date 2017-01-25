Wheatcrest Hills of Britton has been named one of the top 50 nursing home facilities in South Dakota.

Facilities are rated based on health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. Wheatcrest Hills has also been recognized several times in the past.

Administrator LaVonne Furman pointed to a focus on putting residents first as the reason Wheatcrest Hills was listed among the best in the state.

“Our associates putting residents first is what makes this award possible,” said Furman. “We are constantly striving to do our very best, with a compassionate and caring heart. While honored to receive this award, we also want to stress that it’s not about the numbers. It’s about the people.”

Director of Nursing Ada Mundt echoed Furman’s comments.

“Wheatcrest Hills has hardworking, dedicated associates that take pride in their work,” Mundt noted. “They truly care about our residents. Besides our staff here at the facility, we also have a great corporation backing us. Welcov encourages us to strive to be the best we can be for our residents and our community.”