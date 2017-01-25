Tragedy Leads To Inspiration

Spencer Beach has an inspiring story to tell, and he will tell it to Britton area residents on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Britton-Hecla Arena.

Fourteen years ago, at age 29, with his life finally falling into place and a new baby on the way, Beach was involved in a chemical fire while laying linoleum that left him with a five percent chance to live.

“On a day like any other, just doing my job, I found myself suddenly engulfed in a flash fire,” recalled Beach. “It came with a whistle and a bang, changing my life within the blink of an eye. Forever.

“Within 20 seconds, I received third and fourth degree burns to 90 percent of my body. I fought through the fire to escape, to live even though I thought I was going to die. Holding onto the fading thoughts of my wife and the developing child within her womb gave me the courage to find a way out. But I had Former Resident Back In Saddle no idea what survival would mean.”

After 14 months in hospital, many surgeries, and a pronouncement from the WCB that he is 100 percent impaired, Beach has become a safety professional and inspirational speaker.

He will deliver a 90-minute presentation on Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. dealing with workplace safety and safety awareness. At 5:30 p.m. he will focus for 60-90 minutes on the importance of forming bonds and using motivational techniques to improve a patient’s recovery.

The free events are open to the public. The Marshall County Healthcare Center Avera, Horton, Inc., Full Circle Ag, Wheatcrest Hills, Britton Area Hospice, Britton Area Foundation, Vision Care Associates, and NexGen USLBM, LLC, are the event sponsors.

“Every day we wake up and live our lives following the same routine. We get up at the same time, eat the same breakfast and kiss our spouses goodbye as we leave for work. On our way, we fill our lives with fleeting thoughts about dinner, our jobs, or obligations later in the day,” concluded Beach. “But what if all that changed in the blink of an eye?”

Although Beach certainly wishes he hadn’t suffered his horrific burns, he has also most certainly turned lemons into lemonade.

“I wouldn’t change what happened to me. Let me tell you why.”