Beverly Fern Lien, 88, of Veblen, SD, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2017, at Tekakwitha Living Center in Sisseton.

A memorial service celebrating Beverly’s life was held on Thursday, February 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Veblen with Rev. Mark Terayama officiating. Organist was Vivian Monson and soloists were Holly Butrum and Jerry Nelson

Pallbearers were Jerry Smith, Bob Smith, Brian Petersen, Cory Anderson, Eric Anderson, Jon Anderson, Mark Ranum, and Sheldon Smith. Honorary Pallbearers were all of Beverly’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Interment was in the Veblen Cemetery in Veblen.

Beverly was born on November 18, 1928, in rural Veblen to Carl and Olga (Olson) Green. She grew up and attended Country School and Veblen High School. Following her education, she provided housekeeping services and was known as a talented seamstress.

Beverly married Willis Lien on January 20, 1969, in Sisseton. The couple worked with Willis’s parents running Lien’s Recreation in Veblen, and in 1971 Beverly and Willis purchased the business and ran it until 1993 when they retired. She had four children and loved their company when they visited.

Beverly was a woman of faith and loved God. She was a gardening enthusiast and was known for her tomatoes. One of her daily rituals was having a beer with tomato juice at 3:00 p.m. She also loved birds, flowers, house plants, playing cards, shaking dice, and cooking, especially being known for her homemade buns, kringle, and potato dumplings. She enjoyed telling jokes and getting people to laugh. Her sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Beverly is survived by four children, Jerry (Scheryl) Smith of Mansfield, Robert “Bob” (Mary Gaebe) Smith of Rancho Cordova, CA, Peggy Petersen of Aberdeen, and Kelly (Jon) Anderson of West Fargo, ND; one brother, Darwin “Bo” Green of Monterey Park, CA; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, eight great great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Zoey.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one granddaughter, Deserae Smith-Schletty; one brother, Orley Green; and two sisters, Ruth King and Winifred “Dolly” Ostby.

For Beverly’s obituary and on-line registry please visit www.cahillfuneralchapel.com