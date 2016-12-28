The Mass of Christian Burial for Brian Sattler will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eden. Rev. Fr. Brian Simon will officiate. Cremation will take place after the ceremony, and inurnment will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 Friday at the church, concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Brian passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016, at Sanford Hospital Webster at the age of 47.

The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton has been entrusted with Brian’s arrangements.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Jessica Sattler, P. O. Box 47, Eden, SD 57232.

A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Britton Journal.