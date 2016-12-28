The funeral for Florence Peterson, a lifelong Hecla, SD area resident, was held at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, December 28, at the Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont. Rev. Deb Mack will officiate and burial will be in the Union Cemetery of Groton.

Florence passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Bethesda Home in Aberdeen at the age of 87. Florence Evelyn Kenny was born on May 15, 1929, on the family farm near Hecla to James Henderson and Minnie (Friesonborg) Kenny. As a youngster she grew up on the farm and attended the Johnson School House.

She was married to Theodore Pulfrey, and they became the parents of four children. Later, on July 3, 1969, she was united in marriage with Howard Harold Peterson and they welcomed four additional children into their family. They farmed in the Hecla area. Howard passed away on June 21, 2013, and Florence continued to make her home on the farm.

Florence belonged to the Hecla United Methodist Church, and was active in a Bible study there. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Her pastimes included gardening, reading, and cooking. In her later years, she enjoyed watching the Food Network on television. While living on the farm, there weren’t many jobs that Florence couldn’t handle. She was a hard worker and could milk a cow in record time. Perhaps more than anything, Florence loved to socialize and just spend time visiting with friends and family.

Grateful for having shared her life are five of her children, Charley (Barb) Pulfrey of LaCrosse, WI, Debra (Andre Bell) Pulfrey of Aberdeen, Jeffrey (Cindy) Peterson of Elko, NV, Charleen (Bill) Moore of Oakes, ND, and Nellie (Jeremy) Hatfield of Claremont; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elroy Kenny of Hartford, CN; four sisters, Jean Swearingen of Hecla, Betty Pulfrey of Britton, Mertice Barke of Bristol, and Joann (Mackie) Galan of Spearfish; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families.

Waiting to greet Florence in Heaven are her parents; her husband, Howard; three sons, William Pulfrey, Harold Pulfrey, and Fred Peterson; an infant brother; a grandson, Perry Peterson; and three sisters, Patricia Wright, Maureen Smith, and Barbara Wagemann.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Charleen Moore, 219 Juniper Ave., Oakes, ND 58474.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.