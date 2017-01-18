The memorial service for Janice Holler will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Rev. N. Craig Werling will officiate. Private family inurnment of her cremains will take place at a later date in the Homer Cemetery, rural Pierpont.

Janice passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Apache Junction, AZ, at the age of 74.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Robin Williams, P. O. Box 25, Langford, SD 57454, or Kevin Holler, 13182 423rd Ave., Pierpont, SD 57468.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s edition of the Journal and Bugle.