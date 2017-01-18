The funeral for Lori Kay (Thayer) Hofer will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen will officiate, and inurnment of her cremains will take place at a later date in the Britton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 Wednesday, January 18, at the church, concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Lori passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton at the age of 59, surrounded by those she loved.

Lori Kay Thayer was born on May 7, 1957, in Minneapolis, MN, to Harvey Harold and Joanne Kay (Aves) Thayer. Her early childhood and schooling was in the Twin Cities. In 1972, she moved with her family to Britton where she graduated from Britton High School in 1975. She went on to receive an Associate of Arts degree from Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown. After completing her education, Lori worked as an Activity Director at a nursing home in Aberdeen for a few years.

On September 15, 1984, she was married to Gary Hofer in Huron. They made their home in Huron, had three children and were married until 2005. During that time, Lori took over the business end of the family’s farm and aerial spraying company. Lori was blessed to meet and share her life with Steve Dykman. Perhaps the job she enjoyed and excelled at the most was that of mother.

Over the years, Lori has been a strong advocate of the Jan Manolis Family Safe Center in Huron. She belonged to the Sertoma Club and was a board member of the YWCA. She loved to read, work as a volunteer for any worthwhile cause, and spend time at the lake. Above all else, she was loyal to and loved her family and friends.

Lori had the gentleness of her mother and her father’s grit, making her one of a kind. She was always humble and always kind to anyone she came across. She had the most pure heart. Lori loved to help people. She was a giver to anyone in need. She was easy to love. She carried herself with beauty and grace, although not in the literal sense. She always joked that she was the only person she knew who could fall going up stairs and trip over her own feet trying to get back up. She loved to laugh and it was contagious to anyone around. She was free spirited and beautiful inside and out. Her independence allowed her to never be afraid to tackle any task by herself. Lori was a dedicated mother. Raising her children was her biggest pride and joy.

Lori was a small glimpse of what’s right in a world that sometimes seems so wrong. She touched the hearts of many, and we all just hope we touched hers as well.

Grateful for having shared her life are her three children, Nicole (Henrico Erasmus) Hofer, Michelle (Levi) Peters, and Dustin (Natalie Bahr) Hofer; a granddaughter, Hayden Peters; the love of her life, Steve Dykman and his daughter, April (Jacob Thies) Dykman; her mother, Joanne Thayer; three brothers, Brent (Becky) Thayer, Jeff Thayer, and Scott (Jan) Thayer. Lori was lucky to be surrounded by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and an amazing group of friends.

Preceding her in death was her father, Harvey Thayer.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to a cause that was very dear to Lori – The Jan Manolis Family Safe Center, P. O. Box 733, Huron, SD 57350.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Michelle Peters, 43090 SD Highway 10, Britton, SD 57430.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.