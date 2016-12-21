The funeral service for Marilyn Peters will be held at the United Methodist Church in Britton, on Tuesday, December 29, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Deb Mack presiding.

Marilyn Nelson Peters, 87, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Britton, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2016, at the Dougherty Hospice House.

The family asks that memorials be directed to one of the following: SD Symphony Orchestra, United Methodist Church of Britton, United Methodist Church Night Watch program.

For a full obituary visit http://www.heritagesfsd.com