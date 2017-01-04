Myrna Joy Blue died on Wednesday, October 19, 2016, in Sioux Falls at the age of 86 years, 5 months, 9 days.

Her funeral service was held on Monday, October 24, at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, with Reverend Don Salberg officiating.

Interment was in Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

Myrna Joy Warwick was born on May 10, 1930, in rural Marshall County South Dakota to John and Jennie (Gunderson) Warwick. She was raised and received her education in Britton. Myrna then continued her education earning a teaching certificate at General Beadle College in Madison.

She was united in marriage with Gene L. Blue on June 28, 1952, in Luverne, MN. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls and were blessed with six children. Myrna was a member of Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and her “Birthday Club.”

Myrna loved spending time with her family and friends; especially her grandchildren. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing, waitressing at many local cafes, and her work at the dry cleaners.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Michael Blue of Hartford, David Blue of Lennox, Larry Blue of Sioux Falls, Lyle Blue of Brandon, Allen (Lisa) Blue of Hartford, and Patricia Keeter of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren, Craig (Stephanie) Blue, John Blue, Jenni Blue, Kayli Blue, Chelsea Keeter, and Rachael (Tyler Christensen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Jennie Warwick; husband, Gene L. Blue in 2000; five brothers, Edgar, Norine, Isley, James, and Terence Warwick; and one sister, Muriel Todd.