The memorial service for Odean Reinertson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Forman. Rev. Terrill Sorensen will officiate and inurnment of his cremains will take place at a later date in the Forman Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Price Funeral Chapel of Forman, concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Odean passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo at the age of 83.

Odean S. Reinertson was born on May 30, 1933, on the family farm in Marshall County, South Dakota, to Lars and Minnie Bertina (Bergjord) Reinertson. As a youngster, he grew up on the family farm and attended rural Marshall County Schools.

After completing his education, Odean worked for a farmer in the Oakes area. He later served his country from August of 1955 to May of 1957. Part of his tour of duty took him to Germany, and he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and honors as a Sharpshooter and Marksman. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and did a number of different jobs. For a while he and his brother Thurman operated a carpentry business.

On September 5, 1959, he was united in marriage with Vivian Mae Filbert at Cogswell, ND. The couple made their home in Forman where Odean worked for the elevator, and later for the Farmers Union Oil Company. He eventually took a position with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and worked there for the next 26 years, until his retirement. Vivian passed away on October 26, 2003, and Odean remained in their home until his own death.

After retiring, Odean took great pleasure in being a handyman. He would help anyone in need of carpentry or other basic services. He was well into his 70’s when he helped his son, Perry, shingle a rather steep-pitched roof on his home. Odean greatly enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. He was very fond of woodworking, and was extremely talented at figuring out how to fix nearly anything. Nothing brought him greater joy than being able to help someone in need and give free advice while doing so.

Surviving Odean are four children, Todd (Donna) Reinertson of Forman, Perry (Jean) Reinertson of Fergus Falls, MN, Karla (Tim) Edmonds of Bloomington, MN, and Brian (Kathy) Filbert of Stacey, MN; seven grandchildren, Jordan (Ben), Ethan, Drew, Ashley, Kayla, William, and Katie; three sisters and a brother, Phyllis Carpenter of Forman, Evelyn (Robert) Thymian of Laramie, WY, Leon (Mary) Reinertson of Forman, and Stella (Harold) Olsen of Britton; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife; a son, Troy Reinertson; and nine siblings, Adelaide Ellsworth, Parvill Reinertson, Lester Reinertson, Mora Lipps, Dallas Reinertson, Wallace Reinertson, Thurman Reinertson, Verna Nelson, and Gloria Pittner.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Todd Reinertson, P. O. Box 82, Forman, ND 58032.