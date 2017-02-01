The funeral for Rose Marie “Rosie” Severson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Lloyd Redhage will officiate and a spring burial will be in the Britton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour preceding the funeral at the church.

Rosie passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton at the age of 74. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Rose Marie “Rosie” Babitzke was born on October 3, 1941, on a farm near Ashley, ND, to Edwin and Mary (Maessner) Babitzke. As a youngster, she grew up there and attended country school in the area.

In 1958, she married Frank Baker, and they had two daughters, Wendy Jo and Dixie Leah. The made their home in Newark for a few years before moving to Kidder, and were later divorced.

On June 10, 1972, she was united in marriage with Jimmy D. “J.D.” Severson. They became parents of a daughter, Melissa LeLynn. While living in Britton, Rosie worked as a Nurse’s Aide at the Marshall County Hospital for many years and also had worked at Buhl’s of Britton. Jimmy’s work took them to a number of different places including, Idaho, Montana, and Aberdeen, SD. They retired to Britton in 2007. Jimmy passed away on July 26, 2010. Rosie has made her home at Wheatcrest Hills since Jimmy’s passing.

Rosie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Britton. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with the men, and was quite good at both. She was an excellent cook and baker, with apple pies being her specialty. Perhaps most of all, she liked spending time visiting with family and friends.

Surviving Rosie are nine children, Dixie (Mark) Hagen of De Soto, MO, Melissa (Jay) Gates of Britton, Jimmy (Ann) Hagen of Lead, SD, Lorelei (Tim) Burkhalter of Wilder, MN, Lynelle Augustin of Aberdeen, Randal Severson of Langford, Cory Severson of Britton, Toni Severson of Windom, MN, and Tina (Jeff) Altman of Sleepy Eye, MN; 32 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Ella Traphagen of Rapid City, Rita Delmain of Pacific, MO, Ray Obenauer of Bourbon, MO, Sandra (Darwin) Fliehs of Forman, ND, Steve (Kim) Obenauer of Robertsville, MO, Dennis (Lydia) Obenauer of Robertsville, MO, and Sally Obenauer of Warrington, WA; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Wendy Jo; a brother, Marvin; a sister, Deloris; two brothers-in-law, Don Traphagen and Bill Delmain; and four nephews.

