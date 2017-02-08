Riley Jon Grismer, 18, Bowdle, died on Monday, January 30, 2017, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, February 3, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Bowdle, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant, and Father DeWayne Kayser and Father Brian Simon, Concelebrants.

Riley Jon, son of Pamela (Krier) and Vernon Grismer, was born at Aberdeen on May 2, 1998. He lived his entire life in Bowdle and was currently a senior at Bowdle High School. He played football, sang in the boys’ Choir, was in Future Farmers of America, belonged to the clay target team, and was a homecoming king candidate.

Riley is survived by his parents, Vern and Pam; his sister, MaKena (Lane) Vocu of Bowdle; two nieces, Preslee and McKenzie Vocu; maternal grandparents, Ron and Carol Krier of Hoven; uncle, Mike (Carrie) Krier of Britton; aunt, Kristi (Stacey) Warner, Britton; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Andrew Grismer on March 18, 1997, and LaVera Grismer on July 13, 2011.

Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle, was in charge of arrangements.