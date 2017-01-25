B-H Cagers Win Two Straight

The Britton-Hecla basketball squad is on a bit of a roll.

Although the Braves stand just 3-9 on the year, Coach Travis Santistevan’s squad has won its last two. The local cagers downed Wilmot 58-46 on Monday and nipped Deuel 45-44 on Friday.

This week Britton-Hecla travels to Redfield on Friday and hosts Waverly-South Shore on Saturday.

