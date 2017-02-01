BH Boys Add Two Wins

The Britton-Hecla boys basketball team added two more victories during the past week to boost its winning streak to four games.

The Braves edged Waverly-South Shore 57-55 on Saturday and downed Redfield-Doland 46-37 on Friday. This week Coach Travis Santistevan’s crew is back in action on Tuesday at Sisseton in a twin bill with the girls’ squad. The girls JV game begins at 4 p.m., followed by the JV boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys.

“We had Waverly-South Shore on the ropes early but they shot themselves back into the game,” said Santistevan. “We started off shooting very well and then had a little cold streak, but in the midst of all that we once again relied on our defense to close out another close one.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/