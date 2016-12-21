Britton Native Consensus FCS All-American Pick

Britton-Hecla graduate and South Dakota State University football standout Dallas Goedert is piling up postseason honors.

The 6-5, 250-pound junior tight end has been a consensus first-team All-America selection thus far during the awards season.

Monday he was named to two more Football Championship Subdivision All-America teams, earning first-team recognition from both the America Football Coaches Association and Walter Camp Football Foundation.

