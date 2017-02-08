Lions Run Mark To 14-1

The Langford Area boys basketball squad boosted its season mark to 14-1 with a pair of victories during the past week.

The Lions rolled past Wilmot 78-23 on Saturday and downed Groton Area 47-37 last week Tuesday. This week Coach Paul Raasch’s squad will host Faulkton on Friday as part of a doubleheader with the girls’ team and then tangle with once-beaten Chamberlain at the Corn Palace Classic in Mitchell on Saturday at 4 p.m.

